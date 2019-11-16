Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadiz in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.
Cadiz stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. Cadiz has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41.
Cadiz Company Profile
Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.
