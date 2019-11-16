Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadiz in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cadiz stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. Cadiz has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in Cadiz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cadiz by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadiz in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Cadiz in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Water Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cadiz by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Water Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,655,000 after purchasing an additional 291,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

