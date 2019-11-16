Cable One Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.25 (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 2.25 per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Shares of CABO stock traded down $31.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,475.46. 40,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,900. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Cable One has a 12-month low of $767.15 and a 12-month high of $1,509.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,316.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,223.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 0.40.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $8.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.25 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.64 million. Cable One had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 31.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CABO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,482.00 price target (up previously from $1,316.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,339.60.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 668 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,279.79, for a total transaction of $854,899.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,896 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,271.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 662 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.32, for a total value of $831,021.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,172.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

