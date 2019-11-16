C4X Discovery (LON:C4XD) Stock Price Down 8.8%

C4X Discovery Holdings PLC (LON:C4XD) fell 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20), 278,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 9,222% from the average session volume of 2,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.22).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 28.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 43.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20.

C4X Discovery Company Profile (LON:C4XD)

C4X Discovery Holdings plc operates as a drug discovery and development company in the United Kingdom. The company has a suite of proprietary technologies across the drug discovery process, including Taxonomy 3, a novel in silico platform technology that utilises proprietary ground-breaking mathematical algorithms to perform complex multivariate analysis of genetic data; Conformetrix, a technology platform which allows 3D-shapes of free drug molecules to be measured from experimental data, giving medicinal chemists new and unprecedented insights into the behaviour and physical properties of drug molecules; and MolPlex.

