Bytom 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $29.84 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One Bytom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, BitMart and EXX. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $103.80 million and approximately $29.84 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.55 or 0.00685683 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011349 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012293 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001197 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, CoinEx, Cryptopia, RightBTC, Kucoin, EXX, OKEx, Neraex, Huobi, FCoin, BigONE, BitMart, HitBTC, CoinEgg, Bibox, CoinTiger, LBank, Gate.io and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

