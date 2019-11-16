Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 274.4% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Burlington Stores by 187.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth $69,000.

BURL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group upgraded Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $121.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $197.00 price target on Burlington Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.22.

In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 828 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.54, for a total transaction of $170,187.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,528.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 50,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.67, for a total value of $10,083,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,527,324.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,190 shares of company stock valued at $19,043,989. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $207.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.15. Burlington Stores Inc has a fifty-two week low of $136.30 and a fifty-two week high of $209.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 163.50% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

