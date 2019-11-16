Bulleon Price Hits $0.0085 on Major Exchanges (BUL)

Bulleon (CURRENCY:BUL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Bulleon token can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. Bulleon has a market capitalization of $9,359.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Bulleon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bulleon has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00237042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.81 or 0.01450832 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000843 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00034564 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00144667 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Bulleon

Bulleon’s total supply is 1,160,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,353 tokens. Bulleon’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bulleon is /r/Bulleon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bulleon’s official website is bulleon.io . Bulleon’s official message board is medium.com/@Bulleon_net

Bulleon Token Trading

Bulleon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulleon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulleon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bulleon using one of the exchanges listed above.

