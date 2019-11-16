BTU Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $13,785.00 (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One BTU Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $14.37 million and approximately $13,785.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00042836 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $623.48 or 0.07296251 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000415 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001420 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00001058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00017343 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000232 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a token. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,009,833 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

