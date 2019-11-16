BTC Lite (BTCL) Trading 360.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded up 36.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. BTC Lite has a total market cap of $75,029.00 and $326.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BTC Lite has traded up 360.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BTC Lite token can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BTC Lite Token Profile

BTC Lite is a token. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

