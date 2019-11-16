Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) VP Brenna Preisser Sells 1,339 Shares

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $79,322.36.

Shares of BC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $62.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.26.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $976.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks set a $66.00 target price on Brunswick and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Brunswick from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Brunswick to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $74.00 target price on Brunswick and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter valued at $66,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Brunswick by 63.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 95.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter valued at $124,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

