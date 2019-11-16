Brookfield Renewable Partners’ (BEP) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BEP. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.11.

BEP stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.82. 230,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,106. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.77 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 1.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

