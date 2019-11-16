Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.88

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$67.88 and last traded at C$67.74, with a volume of 20032 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$67.76.

Several brokerages have commented on BIP.UN. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$65.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,140.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.