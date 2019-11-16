Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd (NYSE:INF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd (NYSE:INF) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd from $890.00 to $845.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd from $960.00 to $905.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $857.00 to $723.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $852.40.

Shares of NYSE INF remained flat at $$13.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 68,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,829. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06. Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $14.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

In other Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd news, insider Byass Adrian 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. 5.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INF. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 323.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,165 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,108 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd in the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Company Profile

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure sector. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on factors such as temporary market mispricing, values of assets, and cash flows to create its portfolio.

