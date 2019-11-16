Brokers Set Expectations for Ryerson Holding Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ryerson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.08.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ryerson from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of RYI opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ryerson has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $11.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 54.24% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYI. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 497,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 271,322 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,133,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after purchasing an additional 138,921 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 268,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 92,694 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

