Brokerages Set TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) Price Target at C$13.89

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.89.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RNW. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.50 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.25 to C$13.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

TSE:RNW traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,919. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$9.76 and a 1 year high of C$14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.77%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

