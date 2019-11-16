Brokerages Set Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) PT at $37.00

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGH. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Smart Global from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Smart Global in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Global in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SGH stock traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $32.33. The company had a trading volume of 180,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average is $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Smart Global has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $35.10.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.05 million. Smart Global had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smart Global will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

