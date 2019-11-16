Brokerages Set Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Target Price at $57.60

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.55.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $66.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 12th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Oracle stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,044,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,160,567. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Oracle has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average of $54.86. The firm has a market cap of $184.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

In related news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $40,792,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,807,509. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,374.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 863,979 shares of company stock valued at $45,015,549. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Oracle by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,697 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth increased its position in Oracle by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 4,979 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

