Brokerages Set EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Target Price at $187.20

Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.45.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 7,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $1,573,848.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,522.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,562 shares of company stock worth $2,673,129. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $644,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 419.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $205.69. 290,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,779. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.35. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $104.77 and a 1 year high of $208.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.82 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

