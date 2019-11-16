Brokerages Set Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Target Price at $33.33

Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $33.00 target price on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

NYSE CAG traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.81. 3,317,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,415. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.60. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 25,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $763,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $809,069.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

