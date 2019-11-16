Brokerages Expect Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) to Post -$1.89 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) will announce ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.79). Agios Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($7.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.35) to ($7.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($6.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.65) to ($6.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.13 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.42% and a negative return on equity of 70.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.63) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $70.70.

In related news, CEO Jacqualyn A. Fouse purchased 40,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $1,249,982.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Schenkein purchased 8,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 97,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 451,611 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,941. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 13,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 430.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

