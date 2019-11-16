Brokerages Anticipate Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $441.04 Million

Equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) will report $441.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $439.50 million to $441.82 million. Stitch Fix posted sales of $366.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $432.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.44 million. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFIX. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

SFIX traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.22. 1,101,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,713. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $37.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 61.72, a P/E/G ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 3.36.

In related news, Director J William Gurley purchased 150,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.41 per share, with a total value of $3,511,500.00. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $2,382,000.00. Insiders have sold 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,204,450 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 562.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,605,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,289 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 23.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,488,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,580,000 after purchasing an additional 849,117 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 2,125.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 507,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,220,000 after purchasing an additional 484,247 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth approximately $8,395,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 16.3% in the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,234,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,467,000 after purchasing an additional 313,296 shares in the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

