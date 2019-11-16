Brokerages Anticipate SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Shares of SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $7.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned SMTC an industry rank of 231 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMTX. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of SMTC from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 32,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SMTC has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). SMTC had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $88.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SMTC will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in SMTC by 52.6% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 30,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in SMTC in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,067,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its holdings in SMTC by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,972,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 214,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in SMTC in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

