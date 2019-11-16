Brokerages Anticipate Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Will Post Earnings of $3.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to announce earnings per share of $3.82 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.71. Lam Research reported earnings per share of $3.87 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year earnings of $15.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.69 to $15.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $18.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.25 to $20.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lam Research from $282.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cfra set a $210.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Lam Research from $261.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.42.

Shares of LRCX opened at $283.68 on Friday. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $122.64 and a 52-week high of $285.87. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,741 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $819,279.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 18,693 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.03, for a total value of $5,215,907.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,620,104. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

