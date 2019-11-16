Brokerages Anticipate Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) to report $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. Chuy’s reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $109.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.88 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

CHUY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.50 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Chuy’s stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter.

Chuy's Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

