Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 94,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 142,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,189,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 67,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at $731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock opened at $119.80 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.34 and a 1-year high of $136.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.12.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 46.28%. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $2,281,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider C Elisa D. Garcia sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $78,777.72. Insiders sold 229,754 shares of company stock worth $28,674,786 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.20.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

