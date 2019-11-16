Brickblock (BBK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $21,844.00

Brickblock (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Brickblock token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000375 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, BitMart and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Brickblock has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Brickblock has a market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $21,844.00 worth of Brickblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Brickblock

Brickblock (BBK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Brickblock’s total supply is 265,000,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,131,283 tokens. Brickblock’s official message board is blog.brickblock.io . Brickblock’s official website is www.brickblock.io . Brickblock’s official Twitter account is @brickblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Brickblock is /r/BrickBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Brickblock

Brickblock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brickblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Brickblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Brickblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

