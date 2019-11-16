Brian Collins Sells 1,962 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) Director Brian Collins sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.19, for a total value of C$51,386.94.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded up C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$26.31. 9,313,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,862,093. The stock has a market cap of $51.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 60.15, a current ratio of 136.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$24.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.72. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of C$18.33 and a 52-week high of C$26.47.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.05%.

MFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cormark upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore reduced their target price on Manulife Financial from C$24.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Manulife Financial from C$24.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.