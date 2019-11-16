Briacell Therapeutics (CVE:BCT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Briacell Therapeutics Corp (CVE:BCT) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1881619 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market cap of $8.66 million and a P/E ratio of -1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07.

About Briacell Therapeutics (CVE:BCT)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company, develops personalized treatments for cancer. Its lead product candidate is Bria-IMT, a clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA; manufactured by Merck & Co, Inc) for use in patients with breast cancer.

