BP (NYSE:BP) Earns Daily News Impact Score of -1.00

News headlines about BP (NYSE:BP) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BP earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted BP’s score:

Get BP alerts:

NYSE:BP traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $39.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,584,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,695,682. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average is $39.48. The company has a market cap of $133.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BP has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $45.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BP shares. Argus lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.30 to $48.60 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. BP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.43.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Read More: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.