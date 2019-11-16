BOX (NYSE:BOX) Lowered to Market Perform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities downgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

BOX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a hold rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of BOX from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $20.00 price objective on shares of BOX and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. First Analysis downgraded shares of BOX from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.29.

NYSE:BOX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 765,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.41. BOX has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $24.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.49 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 20.29% and a negative return on equity of 491.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BOX will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOX news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $53,148.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,328.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 7,166.7% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 71,667 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 756.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 1.7% in the second quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 178,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its holdings in BOX by 8.3% in the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 41,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

