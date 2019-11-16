Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 772,200 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the September 30th total of 657,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

EPAY stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.76. 181,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,558. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $57.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPAY. William Blair lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Bottomline Technologies to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.58.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 13,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $571,605.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,399,944.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 12,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $528,428.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,375 shares in the company, valued at $7,650,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,066 shares of company stock worth $1,583,993 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.