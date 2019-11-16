Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.22

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.22 and traded as low as $14.43. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 35,293 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.61. The company has a market cap of $319.41 million and a P/E ratio of 23.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$16.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.45%.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

