Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Short Interest Down 11.2% in October

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the September 30th total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 17.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 207,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SAM shares. Cowen upgraded Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $386.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim set a $462.00 target price on Boston Beer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Boston Beer from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Macquarie set a $460.00 target price on Boston Beer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.63.

In other Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 71,000 shares of company stock worth $27,901,780 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Boston Beer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Boston Beer by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Beer by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Boston Beer by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Boston Beer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SAM traded up $3.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $366.38. The stock had a trading volume of 91,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,059. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $230.93 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $376.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.45. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.61.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

