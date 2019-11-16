Boston Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT)

Boston Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Intersect ENT worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XENT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 133.6% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 106.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT in the second quarter worth about $539,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

XENT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 target price on shares of Intersect ENT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.68.

Shares of NASDAQ XENT opened at $21.18 on Friday. Intersect ENT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $658.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 0.68.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $24.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Intersect ENT’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intersect ENT news, insider Robert H. Binney, Jr. sold 25,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $551,079.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

