Boston Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,860 Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 177.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 46,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ Z opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.53 and its 200-day moving average is $38.74. Zillow Group Inc has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $51.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $745.21 million during the quarter.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $69,673.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,301.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,784 shares of company stock worth $141,352 in the last ninety days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on Z. ValuEngine cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.14.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

