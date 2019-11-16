Boston Advisors LLC Invests $256,000 in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 30,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 47.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank set a $80.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. CSFB cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $81.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.36.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $59.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 20.02%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.53%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

