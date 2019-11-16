Boston Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter worth about $4,333,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Match Group by 62.2% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Match Group by 850.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the second quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Match Group by 79.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Match Group to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Match Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Shares of MTCH opened at $70.08 on Friday. Match Group Inc has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $95.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Match Group had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 293.15%. The business had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

