Boston Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Boston Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,646 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the quarter. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,155 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,244 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 13,843 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 319.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 30,236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 19,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $62.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $62.92. The firm has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank cut Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Applied Materials from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Applied Materials from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.68.

In related news, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $1,340,891.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,945 shares of company stock worth $2,776,105. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

