Boston Advisors LLC Buys 610 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Boston Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBDS opened at $25.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.47. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.96 and a 52-week high of $26.43.

