Boohoo Group PLC (LON:BOO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boohoo Group PLC (LON:BOO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 300 ($3.92).

BOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boohoo Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Boohoo Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of Boohoo Group stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 264.10 ($3.45). 4,253,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,270,000. Boohoo Group has a 1 year low of GBX 146.40 ($1.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 288.60 ($3.77). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 267.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 241.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 61.42.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

