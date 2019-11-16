BonusCloud (BXC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.20 Million

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One BonusCloud token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $1,273.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00042994 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $626.93 or 0.07334687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000436 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001334 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00001056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00017418 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000231 BTC.

BonusCloud Token Profile

BonusCloud (BXC) is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,734,538,469 tokens. BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud

BonusCloud Token Trading

BonusCloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

