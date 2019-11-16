Boenning Scattergood Comments on NBT Bancorp Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NBT Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, November 12th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.72. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NBTB. BidaskClub upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $38.00 price target on NBT Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th.

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. NBT Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $40.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.84.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $117.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 4,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $163,009.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,332.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 137.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

