BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DXC. Citigroup dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered DXC Technology from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE DXC traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,139,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,797,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.33. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $69.45.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.06). DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 1,260.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $713,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 178.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 56,034 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in DXC Technology by 27.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,154,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,069,000 after purchasing an additional 251,578 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in DXC Technology by 22.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.