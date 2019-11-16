BMO Capital Markets Boosts Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target to $98.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens set a $95.00 price target on Tyson Foods and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Tyson Foods and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.42.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,214,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $49.77 and a one year high of $94.11.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 283.9% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

