B&M European Value Retail’s (BME) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 429 ($5.61) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 427.23 ($5.58).

Shares of BME opened at GBX 377.80 ($4.94) on Tuesday. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 277.70 ($3.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 402.50 ($5.26). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 372.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 362.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 28.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.61%.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

