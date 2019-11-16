B&M European Value Retail’s (BME) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BME. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 427.23 ($5.58).

LON:BME traded up GBX 6.40 ($0.08) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 377.80 ($4.94). 3,158,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 372.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 362.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.84. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 277.70 ($3.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 402.50 ($5.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

