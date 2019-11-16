BlockStamp Price Tops $0.0995 (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. During the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. BlockStamp has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and $218,282.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockStamp coin can now be bought for about $0.0995 or 0.00001162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, TOKOK and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001453 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded up 85.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000227 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BlockStamp

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 32,386,366 coins and its circulating supply is 24,843,400 coins. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TOKOK and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

