BLAST Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Crex24. BLAST has a market capitalization of $69,774.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BLAST has traded 8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004734 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000577 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinchase Token (CCH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST (BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 54,440,163 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com . BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

