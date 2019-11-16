Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Vice Chairman Sells $18,596,169.30 in Stock

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 360,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $18,596,169.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BX stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $55.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 86.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BX. S&P Equity Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Group by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 61,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Blackstone Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 63,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,298,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,686,000 after buying an additional 31,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.