BlackRock Inc. Has $302.90 Million Stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 62.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,439,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,761,763 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $302,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter worth approximately $95,375,000. Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in Altice USA by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,100,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,290,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Altice USA by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,953,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,921,000 after buying an additional 1,726,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Altice USA by 187.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,064,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,277,000 after buying an additional 1,345,818 shares during the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATUS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Altice USA from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Altice USA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Altice USA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays lowered Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Altice USA from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. Altice USA Inc has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 336.00 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Altice USA had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

