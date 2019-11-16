BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,940,898 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 44,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of AAON worth $298,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AAON during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AAON during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in AAON by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AAON during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in AAON by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

In other news, CFO Scott M. Asbjornson sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $1,047,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 869,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,376,423.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $201,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAON stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $53.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.15 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.11.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.84 million. AAON had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.94%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 39.51%.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

